Manassas Chorale "Everywhere Christmas Tonight" Winter Concert

The Manassas Chorale presents “Everywhere, Christmas Tonight!” Winter Concert. All your favorite holiday tunes to get you in the spirit of the season – our most popular concert of the year!

Concert with a Cause: Please help support SERVE by donating a new, unwrapped toy (all ages needed).

Reserved seating at $25 and $20. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call (571) 341-9231.

Concerts & Live Music
