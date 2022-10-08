Manassas Chorale “Broadway in Manassas” Fall Concert

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

The Manassas Chorale presents “Broadway in Manassas” Fall Concert. All your favorite Broadway hits from yesterday and today presented by the Chorale and top area high school choirs!

Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.

Reserved seating at $25 and $20. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call (571) 341-9231.

