Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Swan Lake"

NOVEC presents Swan Lake!

Manassas Ballet Theatre’s 2022-23 Season closes with Marius Petipa’s famous classical ballet, Sawn Lake, performed to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful music played live by the Manassas Ballet Orchestra. Join us as our international cast of dancers weaves the tale of the Swan Queen Odette, her love Prince Siegfried and the terrible curse cast by the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart.

Performances are Friday, May 19 at 7:30pm, Saturday May 20 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm and Sunday, May 21 at 3:00pm at Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Tickets begin at $25 and may be purchased at the Hylton box office: 703-993-7759 or https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-swan-lake