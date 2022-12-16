Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Nutcracker"

Presented by Dominion Energy and Miller Toyota, Northern Virginia’s favorite Nutcracker comes to life on the Hylton stage with eight performances. Follow Clara as she attends her family’s Christmas Eve party, where she receives the gift of a magic Nutcracker. Together they go on a dream adventure with the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen, the Rat King and many other fantastical characters. Gorgeous sets and costumes plus live music by the Manassas Ballet Theatre orchestra help make MBT’s Nutcracker the highlight of the holidays. The pageantry and magic of MBT’s Nutcracker is the perfect celebration for all ages.

Performances are December 16 & 17 at 7:30 pm and December 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 at 3:00 pm at Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Tickets start at $35 and are available at: The Hylton Box Office at 703-993-7759 or https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-the-nutcracker

Online streaming begins December 24.