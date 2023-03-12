Manassas Ballet Theatre's "La Boutique Fantasque & More!"

InsideNoVA & Rappaport present “La Boutique Fantasque & More!”

Act I features the premiers of original choreography by MBT Dancers Debora Greer and Ahmed Nabil. Staged by Vadim Slatvitskiy, Act II is the enchanting story of a world famous toymaker, his magical toyshop and the exquisite dolls who come to life. The entire evening is set to the live music of the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. A perfect way to herald the coming of Spring.

Performances are Friday, March 10 at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 11 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 at Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Tickets begin at $25 and can be purchased at the Hylton Box Office: 703-993-7759 or https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-la-boutique-fantasque-amp-more