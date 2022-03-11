Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Gaite Parisienne & More!"

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Virginia 20110

Presented by InsideNova and The Rappaport Companies, MBT’s Spring production is full of flirtation and fun! The program opens with fresh, original choreography by MBT company members - always a highlight of the season. Gaite Parisienne is a one-act ballet first presented by Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo in 1938. With a popular Paris club as the backdrop, the many characters gather for a night out of dancing and romance. Performances at Hylton Performing Arts Center are March 11 & 12 at 7:30 pm and March 13 at 3:00 pm. Tickets begin at $25 and are available through the Hylton Box Office: 703-993-7759 or

https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-gaite-parisienne-amp-more/

Gaite Parisienne & More! will also be available to stream beginning March 26 at 7:30 pm. Access is $25 and is available through the link below:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/gaiteparisienneandmore

