Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Gaite Parisienne & More!"

Presented by InsideNova and The Rappaport Companies, MBT’s Spring production is full of flirtation and fun! The program opens with fresh, original choreography by MBT company members - always a highlight of the season. Gaite Parisienne is a one-act ballet first presented by Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo in 1938. With a popular Paris club as the backdrop, the many characters gather for a night out of dancing and romance. Performances at Hylton Performing Arts Center are March 11 & 12 at 7:30 pm and March 13 at 3:00 pm. Tickets begin at $25 and are available through the Hylton Box Office: 703-993-7759 or

https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-gaite-parisienne-amp-more/

Gaite Parisienne & More! will also be available to stream beginning March 26 at 7:30 pm. Access is $25 and is available through the link below:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/gaiteparisienneandmore