Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Cinderella"

Presented by NOVEC, the delightful magic of Cinderella closes out MBT’s 2021-22 Season. MBT pulls this classic fairytale ballet from its repertoire for only the second time, celebrating the happily ever after story with a lush production. The score by Sergei Prokofiev is presented live by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. Sweet Cinderella, the Price, the tyrant Stepmother and comical Stepsisters come to life in this ballet experience for all ages. Performances at Hylton Performing Arts Center are Friday, 5/20 at 7:30pm, Saturday, 5/21 at 3:00 & 7:30pm, and Sunday, 5/22 at 3:00pm. For tickets contact the Hylton Box Office at 703-993-7759 or visit the link below:

https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-cinderella/

Streaming access for Cinderella is $25 to rent/$35 to purchase and will be available beginning June 4 at 7:30 pm through the links below:

Cast A: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/cinderella

Cast B: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/cinderellaB