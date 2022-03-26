Manassas Ballet Theater Streams "Gaite Parisienne & More!"

Presented by InsideNova and The Rappaport Companies, MBT’s Spring production is full of flirtation and fun! The program opens with fresh, original choreography by MBT company members - always a highlight of the season. Gaite Parisienne is a one-act ballet first presented by Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo in 1938. With a popular Paris club as the backdrop, the many characters gather for a night out of dancing and romance.

Gaite Parisienne & More! will be available to stream beginning March 26 at 7:30 pm. Access is $25 and is available through the link below:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/gaiteparisienneandmore