“Making Spirits Bright” - American Youth Harp Ensemble Holiday Concert

The GreenSpring American Youth Harp Ensemble presents “Making Spirits Bright!” Friday, December 9th at 7:00 pm at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 2333 Hilliard Road, Richmond, Virginia 23228. A favorite Richmond holiday tradition, this Grammy-considered ensemble will enthrall concert-goers with their performance of beloved holiday classics. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for children. For more information, to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org. 

The American Youth Harp Ensemble, part of GreenSpring International Academy of Music, works in partnership with area non-profits to promote awareness and raise funds in support of local charities. The proceeds from this concert will benefit Sound Experiences, a music education program for underserved youth.

