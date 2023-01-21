Making History with LVA

Volunteer with us! The Library of Virginia acquires, preserves, and promotes access to unique collections of Virginia’s history and culture. With more content and research moving online, we seek to make digital documents as accessible as possible by crowdsourcing their contents. Volunteers will transcribe handwritten pages and historical newspapers by reading the text and typing it into digital form. Join us for a volunteer session to learn how you can help make historical documents more searchable and usable for researchers now and in the future.

Each in-person session will include an introduction to the Library and a website demonstration to help volunteers get started. We will use either the Library of Virginia collections on From the Page or our historical newspaper database, Virginia Chronicle. Volunteers will work independently for the remaining time and are encouraged to ask questions. Each event will conclude with a brief discussion.

Participate in enhancing access to collections of over 400 years of Virginia history, people, and culture. From peace to wartime, wedding announcements and world-changing events, and court records to letters home, there will be something for everyone. Help us tell the narrative of all Virginians—the famous, infamous and even anonymous—and join us in Making History.

Contact Sonya Coleman for more information at makinghistory@virginiamemory.com or call Hands On Greater Richmond at 804-330-7400.

This is a free event. Registration required.