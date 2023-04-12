Making History with LVA (Virtual)

Volunteer with us! The Library of Virginia acquires, preserves, and promotes access to unique collections of Virginia’s history and culture. With more content and research moving online, we seek to make digital documents as accessible as possible by crowdsourcing their contents. Volunteers will transcribe handwritten pages and historical newspapers by reading the text and typing it into digital form. Join us for a virtual volunteer session to learn how you can help make historical documents more searchable and usable for researchers now and in the future.

For this session, we will use documents from Virginia Untold, a digital project that provides access to records of the lived experiences of enslaved and free Black and multiracial people in Virginia prior to the Civil War. Project Manager Lydia Neuroth will provide historical context for the documents, transcriptions tips, and a website demonstration to help volunteers get started. Volunteers will work independently for the remaining time and are encouraged to ask questions. We will conclude with a brief discussion. Information about joining through Zoom will be emailed the week of the event.

Participate in enhancing access to collections of over 400 years of Virginia history, people, and culture. From peace to wartime, wedding announcements and world-changing events, and court records to letters home, there will be something for everyone. Help us tell the narrative of all Virginians—the famous, infamous and even anonymous—and join us in Making History.

Contact Sonya Coleman for more information at makinghistory@virginiamemory.com or call Hands On Greater Richmond at 804-330-7400.

This is a free event. Registration required.