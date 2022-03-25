Making History & Inspiring Women Sailors Virtual Program

Join Nauticus for a FREE virtual program on "Making History & Inspiring Women Sailors" with special guest Tracy Edwards, MBE!

Tracy Edwards, MBE skippered the first all-female crew to sail around the world when she and her team raced Maiden in the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race. Despite overwhelming odds and negativity, they won two legs and came second overall. One of first women to win the Yachtsman of the Year Award, Edwards went on to skipper the first all-female nonstop around the world record attempt and managed the first ever fully mixed-sex professional racing team. Edwards founded The Maiden Factor in the process of rescuing of her beloved yacht Maiden. For her, the drive to get girls who are currently denied the basic right of an education into school, is particularly poignant as she was expelled from school at 15.

