The Made in RVA Holiday Shop @ Art Works!

You’ll love shopping our Made in RVA Holiday Shop. It’s filled with holiday gifts—Richmond style. Everything is handmade, from ceramics, jewelry, candles and soaps to paintings and photography of Richmond’s historical landmarks, the river and unforgettable city scenes. The Made in RVA Holiday Shop will be open daily 11 am - 5pm through December 30th (Closed Mondays). Join us for cookies and hot cider and do some shopping. We’ll have craft for the children to work on while you shop.