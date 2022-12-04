Every year, the weekend following Thanksgiving and the first weekend in December, the artist network in Mathews County open their doors to the public showcasing many genres of artisan crafts. The Open Studio Tour is a trail of artisans with studios around the County. Not only do you get to visit the beautiful corners of this Chesapeake Bay town, you get a taste of the lives and habits of these professional artisans from all walks of life.

Travel the various bays and rivers of Mathews County to shop fine arts, textiles, handmade furnitures, crafts, jewelry, photography, sculptures, and so much more. Keep track of this year’s featured artisans by visiting the Made in Mathews Open Studio Tour Website for updates.

Friday, November 25th, 10 am-5 pm

Saturday, November 26th, 10 am-5 pm

Sunday, November 27th, Noon – 5 pm

Saturday, December 3rd, 10am-5pm

Sunday, December 4th, Noon – 5 pm