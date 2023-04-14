Mad Hatter Garden Party | Live Design Auction

Join us for a fun-filled evening of fashion, food, and a unique design auction in our garden! Wear your most creative hats for a chance to win the Milliner's Award. Preview auction items and enjoy installations by RVA Fashion Week's Emerging Designers in our galleries while sipping on signature cocktails and savoring hors d'oeuvres. The live design auction will take place in our tented garden, and all proceeds will support The Branch's mission to explore the impact of design in everyday life. Don't miss out on this special event!