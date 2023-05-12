Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute: Tuesday's Gone

All shows are rain or shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the Bank of Botetourt box office.

Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas!

No re-entry.

Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

Concert Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5 at concessions.

Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Tuesday's Gone was born in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2005 at an open mic night when a couple of local guitarists (John Pereksta and TR Gwynne) approached lead singer Ryan King and asked him if he wanted to get up and do a few Skynyrd songs. After agreeing, Ryan took the stage with the two guitarists along with the house drummer and bassist, and it didn't take him long to realize that these two had been playing together for quite some time. It wasn't the staple Skynyrd hits that people would normally want to jam on, like Sweet Home Alabama, or Gimme Three Steps, that they began to play. They started with "Workin' for MCA" and from there proceeded into "I Ain't the One", "That Smell", and "On The Hunt", and played all of the guitar parts flawlessly! By the conclusion of the evening, and after a roaring applause from a Raleigh crowd, Ryan got everybody's contact info, and "Tuesday's Gone" began rehearsing the very next week in a small storage unit in Raleigh. Lead singer and frontman Ryan King said "It just sounded way too good to ignore, ya know? People had been asking me for years to put together some sort of a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute, and after hearing some pretty awful attempts through the years, I just wasn't interested. Then I heard how good one of these things COULD sound that night if it was done the right way, and with respect, and I just couldn't ignore it. This had to happen".