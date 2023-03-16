The Ludendorff Bridge: Last Passage Over the Rhine

On March 7, 1945, the U. S. Army’s 9th Armored Division captured the Ludendorff Bridge, also known as the Bridge at Remagen. This was the last bridge across the Rhine River that could be used by Allied troops to move deeper into Germany. Although damaged, for ten days Allied troops were able to move men and equipment across the bridge before it collapsed into the cold water. Join Virginia War Memorial’s Director of Education, Jim Triesler, as he explores the history of the Ludendorff Bridge and the brave men who held it for ten days in 1945.

