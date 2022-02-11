Make the most of this Valentine’s Day with our Lover’s Tower, A Sweet Night Cap. Executive Pastry Chef Claus Olsen brings couples closer together with his Lover’s Tower, A Sweet Night Cap of treats, sweets, and a scotch or champagne pairing. This exclusive event is set in Empress, the heart of the hotel. Love birds can get cozy while they indulge on desserts in a romantic setting of candlelight and privacy. Lover’s Tower, A Sweet Night Cap is USD 89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are available from Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, 2022, from 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.