Love Letters in the Midst of War, Part II

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

“Wednesday night. Had almost forgotten that today was Valentine’s Day until I started to write to you. Very few dates mean much over here. Would like you to know, though, that I am thinking of you, missing you, and wanting you to be my Valentine.” ~ James Goodwyn, 15th Air Force Bombardier, to his future wife Elizabeth White.

Get in the mood for Valentine’s Day by exploring the letters between those who served and the ones they loved. You may just find that love can transcend time.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bgm6xNSoSImHvEh0pF6bYg

Short link: https://bit.ly/3rH76fE

804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to
