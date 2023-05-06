Lost Buildings in Alexandria

Lee-Fendall House Museum and Garden 614 Oronoco St, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

The City of Alexandria has seen older buildings and spaces being restored, preserved, and reused in different ways. However, there were many buildings that were not preserved and have been lost to time. In honor of National Historic Preservation Month, explore the streets of Alexandria with stops at locations where historic buildings once stood.

The program is a joint effort between the Lee-Fendall House and Carlyle Historic Park. Tours begin at Lee-Fendall House Museum at 10:00 AM every Saturday in May. The tour includes walking over many city blocks, so please dress appropriately for the terrain and weather. Tours are limited to 10 people. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, please call (703)548-1789 or email contact@leefendallhouse.org

Education & Learning, History
703-548-1789
