The Loft at Lena's - Prohibition Week

Speakeasy style dining experience Velvet & Rye, which is the latest seasonal concept from The Loft at Lena's, announces Prohibition Week taking place from January 16-22 featuring a variety of activities and ways folks can engage and celebrate. Velvet & Rye will celebrate the 101st anniversary of Prohibition – or more fittingly, the birth of speakeasies and bootlegging – with a week of activities include Prohibition Cocktail Classes, trivia, a Roaring ‘20s Cocktail and Costume Party, and chances to win cocktail-related prizes.