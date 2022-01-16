Speakeasy style dining experience Velvet & Rye, which is the latest seasonal concept from The Loft at Lena's, announces Prohibition Week taking place from January 16-22 featuring a variety of activities and ways folks can engage and celebrate. Velvet & Rye will celebrate the 101st anniversary of Prohibition – or more fittingly, the birth of speakeasies and bootlegging – with a week of activities include Prohibition Cocktail Classes, trivia, a Roaring ‘20s Cocktail and Costume Party, and chances to win cocktail-related prizes.
The Loft at Lena's - Prohibition Week
The Loft at Lena's 401 E Braddock Rd., Virginia 22301
Jan 11, 2022Feb 1, 2022