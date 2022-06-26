Local Virginia Winery Wine Dinner

to

Denim and Pearls Restaurant 29 Main Street , Virginia 20186

Join us for an evening of gourmet food paired with local wines from a local Virginia winery. Please check our website for menus and the Featured Winery.

Info

Denim and Pearls Restaurant 29 Main Street , Virginia 20186
Food & Drink Event
540-349-9339
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Local Virginia Winery Wine Dinner - 2022-06-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Local Virginia Winery Wine Dinner - 2022-06-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Local Virginia Winery Wine Dinner - 2022-06-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Local Virginia Winery Wine Dinner - 2022-06-26 18:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular