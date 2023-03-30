Live Recording of "Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer"

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

As a passionate voice for country artists of color and those who have been marginalized in mainstream country music, Rissi Palmer launched her own radio show, Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer, on Apple Music Country in 2020.

Palmer is joined by Richmond, Virginia guest artist Tony Jackson to record an episode of the podcast.

This event is part of "Up 86," a trio of spring performances is the culmination of a new collaboration between the Moss Arts Center and North Carolina artist Shirlette Ammons, who is serving as the center’s first independent guest performing arts curator. Ammons brings a new perspective to the center’s lineup, creating a focus on Black Southern artists who effortlessly cross genres and revitalize time-honored music traditions.

Thursday, March 30, 2023, 5:30 PM

Free; registration required

For more information, please visit our website: https://artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/palmer-color-me-country.html

Info

