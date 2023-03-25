Live Music In The Orchard: Mojo Pie

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959

Grab a glass and join us for live music by Mojo Pie!

Mojo Pie was created when Susan Munson invited Frank Bechter to a songwriters workshop, and they've been bringing harmonies to wineries, restaurants and events in Central Virginia ever since. Both have been featured artists in Charlottesville's First Night Virginia and Jason Burke's Six-Pack Songwriter Series, and they make up 2/3 of the acoustic trio Oh Wow, Boy! Susan also rocks many a stage with Alligator, Jeebus, and Mama Tried, as does Frank with Das Homage, The Good Guys, and Her Checkered Past

