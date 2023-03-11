Live Music In The Orchard: Alex Caton

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959

Grab a glass and join us for live music by Alex Caton!

Having lived, taught, and performed in other centers for traditional music, including Upstate New York and Asheville, NC, Alex felt that the heartbeat of old-time or Appalachian music (a direct descendent of Irish music which was an early passion of Alex’s) pulsed stronger in the foothills of Virginia than anywhere else. Within the first year of arriving in central Virginia, Alex was an integral member of the traditional music community and also an ambassador and liaison between the worlds of Irish and Old-Time music.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Leisure & Recreation
4342972326
