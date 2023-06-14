Literary Virginia Book Group (Virtual) | The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line

to

Online Central VA & Richmond, Virginia

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—including books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join a book group discussion online through Zoom at 6:00 PM.

This month, we'll discuss The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II by Mari K. Eder (winner of 2022 People’s Choice Award for Nonfiction).

Next month, we'll discuss Between Tides by Angel Khoury (Honorable Mention in 2022 Literary Awards for Fiction.

Email to check availability of Library of Virginia loaner books. Your local public library is also a good resource, perhaps with digital download. This book may also be available for purchase at the Virginia Shop online.

For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.

This is a free event, but registration is required. The zoom link and password will be automatically sent to you in an email upon registration. Thank you!

Info

Online Central VA & Richmond, Virginia
Talks & Readings
8046923792
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Literary Virginia Book Group (Virtual) | The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line - 2023-06-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Literary Virginia Book Group (Virtual) | The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line - 2023-06-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Literary Virginia Book Group (Virtual) | The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line - 2023-06-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Literary Virginia Book Group (Virtual) | The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line - 2023-06-14 18:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular