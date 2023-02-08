Literary Virginia Book Group | Strange Genius of Mr. O

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—including books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join a book group discussion online through Zoom at 6:00 PM.

This month, we'll discuss Strange Genius of Mr. O: The World of the United States' First Forgotten Celebrity by Carolyn Eastman (winner of 2022 Literary Award for Nonfiction).

Next month, we'll discuss Now You Know It All by Joanna Pearson (finalist for 2022 Literary Awards in Fiction).

Email to check availability of Library of Virginia loaner books. Your local public library is also a good resource, perhaps with digital download. This book may also be available for purchase at the Virginia Shop online.

For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.

This is a free event, but registration is required. The zoom link and password will be automatically sent to you in an email upon registration. Thank you!