Literary Virginia Book Group | Poe for Your Problem

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—including books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join a book group discussion online through Zoom at 6:00 PM.

This month, we'll discuss Poe for Your Problems: Uncommon Advice from History's Least Likely Self-Help Guru by Catherine Baab-Muguira, who will be joining us!

In December we will be taking a book group break. See you next year!

Email to check availability of Library of Virginia loaner books. You may also check your local public library for curbside checkout or digital download. This book will soon be available at the Virginia Shop online and is currently available at other online retail outlets. For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.

This is a free event. Registration is required. The Zoom link and password will be automatically sent to you in an email upon registration. Thank you!