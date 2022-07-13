Literary Virginia Book Group | First Principles

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—including books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join a book group discussion online through Zoom at 6:00 PM.

This month, we'll discuss First Principles: What America's Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped our Country by Thomas E. Ricks (a nonfiction finalist in the 2021 People’s Choice Awards).

In August, we take a summer break and we will be back in September!

Email to check availability of Library of Virginia loaner books. You may also check your local public library for curbside checkout or digital download. This book is available at the Virginia Shop online and other online retail outlets. For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.

This is a free event. Registration is required. The zoom link and password will be automatically sent to you in an email upon registration. Thank you!