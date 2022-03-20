Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to Altria Theater! More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Richmond’s best-loved musical returns to the Altria Theatre. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Tickets range from $33.50 - $158.50 (plus applicable fees)

Please visit Broadway in Richmonds Website for COVID 19 policy –

https://broadwayinrichmond.com/covid-safety-measures/

Run time: 2 hours 30 minutes - with a 20-minute intermission

No children under 2