LightRx Tysons Corner Premiere Party

We invite you to our highly anticipated Tysons Corner Premiere Party Thursday, June 8, from 5-8:30 p.m. The event will be filled with glamor, excitement and exclusive opportunities!

Get ready for your red carpet moment as you meet and mingle with the who's who of our community, including Miss Virginia 2022 and our exceptional clinic staff. Indulge in hors d’oeuvres and champagne in our lobby while you learn all about Rx lipo, skin rejuvenation and more offered at LightRx.

Dress up in your favorite cocktail attire or little black dress and spend the evening with your friends while learning about the benefits of our treatments and entering multiple free service and product raffles, including:

Raffle 1: Book a consultation and be entered to win a FREE Glow Club Membership for 1 year valued at $350.

Raffle 2: For every $1000 purchased, receive one entry to win 1 Area Treat2Complete package valued at $6,800.

Join us for an evening of celebration, connection and beauty. We can't wait to see you there - RSVP now!

8365 Leesburg Pike, Suite C, Vienna, 22182, US