Lighthouse Painting

Join local artist Heather Donis as she guides you through the process of painting one of the most iconic Lighthouses in Hampton Roads: OLD POINT COMFORT LIGHT.

The Point Comfort Lighthouse was a beacon of freedom to enslaved people seeking refuge at Fort Monroe during the Civil War. Born into slavery on Todd’s Farm in Norfolk in 1812, William Roscoe Davis arrived at Fort Monroe in 1861 seeking his freedom and from 1870-1878, Davis served as Principal Keeper at Old Point Comfort Lighthouse. Following Davis’ tenure, another formerly enslaved individual, John Jones tended the light for the next 30 years.