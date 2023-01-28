The Lifespan of a Fact

Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy — an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D’Agata’s essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Sundays at 3:00 pm. There are several special events scheduled around the run, including:

February 5: Free “Meet the Artists” Audience Talkback after the matinee performance

February 10: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 pre-show drink in the upstairs lounge at the theater

February 12: Free Audience Talkback with special guest, prize-winning journalist Bob Levey, after the matinee performance

March 3: Club Keegan discussion of the play at Botanical Bar at 1633 P St NW, which includes drink and appetizer (Event ticket does not include show performance - show tickets sold separately)