Life, Liberty & Happiness: New Perspectives on Founding Ideas

Join the Valentine for a new lecture series exploring the evolution and contemporary relevance of America’s founding philosophies. Held at the Valentine First Freedom Center, this series will highlight scholars whose work contributes to reinterpreting what “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” means today.

Our first speaker, Dr. Julian Hayter, Associate Professor of Leadership Studies at University of Richmond’s Jepson School of Leadership Studies, is a historian whose writing and research explores the Civil Rights period in Richmond, the implementation of the Voting Rights Act and the unintended consequences of Black political empowerment in the 20th century.

