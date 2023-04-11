The Life and Legacy of General MacArthur: One Man’s Role

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

General Douglas MacArthur was an American military leader, well-known for his role in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Medal of Honor recipient, Commander of United States Forces Far East, leader, and war hero, MacArthur has a strong presence that extends throughout the first half of the twentieth century. Join the Virginia War Memorial in collaboration with the MacArthur Memorial as they discuss the life and legacy of the American General.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yIcqOoChQ6eBRR54ogk0cg

Short Link: https://bit.ly/3YtgmSW

804-786-2060
