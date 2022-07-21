Letters from a Korean War Soldier, Part II

Take a journey back 70 years to experience the war in Korea through the eyes of Wyman Taylor, an American soldier who was serving his country, missing his wife and fighting to stem the tide of Communism from North Korea and China. Join Virginia War Memorial Education Director Jim Triesler for this unique presentation focused on “Letters from a Korean War Soldier.”

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YdghCQTfSOOi1R8UEZl--w

