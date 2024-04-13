Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

$20-$55, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

An inspired blend of dance and impeccable humor, the world-class parody ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo makes its Southwest Virginia debut. Men dancing en pointe — heavy bodies delicately balancing on toes as swans, sylphs, water sprites, and romantic princesses — celebrate rather than mock the spirit of dance as an art form, delighting and amusing regardless of your dance knowledge.

Comedy, Dance, Theater & Dance
5402311983
