The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen: Heroes in the Air, Catalysts for Change

*ONLINE ONLY*

“We were fighting for our country and our families and hoped that we would survive the war…. If ordinary people are given proper training and opportunity they can do extraordinary things, regardless of race, creed or color.” ~ Captain Howard Baugh Join Howard and Richard Baugh of the Howard Baugh Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., as they discuss the legacy of their father, Captain Howard Baugh. The Tuskegee Airmen flew hundreds of combat missions and fought to defeat fascism in Europe and for the equality of all Americans at home.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tNHxIkDKQkWAMqTZ90csKw

