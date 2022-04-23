Legacy of the Green Cabinetmakers Walking Tour

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

In the early 19th Century, William Green started the Green Furniture factory in Alexandria and by 1823 his son, James, would take over. James expanded his father’s factory and established himself as a prominent Alexandrian through building and operating Green’s Mansion House Hotel. Join us on a tour to learn about James Green and his family’s life here in Alexandria.

$20 per person. Reservations are required as space is limited. Please wear comfortable shoes for this 1.5 hour guided tour. Tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Having trouble registering? Please call 703-549-2997 or email carlyle@nvrpa.org

703-549-2997
