Lee Piechocki: A Dark Little Landscape Show

Reynolds Gallery is pleased to present "A Dark Little Landscape Show", a solo exhibition of paintings by Lee Piechocki at our Main Street gallery. The exhibition will open Friday, May 12, 2023 with a public reception for the artists from 5:00–8:00 pm. The show will run through June 30, 2023.

About the Exhibition

Lee Piechocki makes paintings inspired by the landscape, both natural and artificial, of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. He is fascinated by the immense biodiversity in Southern California and its stark contrast with the artificial veneer found in Tinseltown. Piechocki is interested in the layering of fact and fiction, as reflected in his painting method of layering paint atop digital photography. Piechocki paints the watercolors en plein air from direct observation in domestic and wild terrains. He also paints in his studio, guided by photos and drawings made during his walks. With the studio paintings, he uses acrylic and vinyl paints, employing an airbrush to explore photographic and cinematic effects. He enjoys playing with depth of field, color, space and light to explore the relationship between an observed environment and its translation to an illusionistic and abstracted depiction, as if distorted by memory.

Statement from the Artist

As a painter, I am attracted to flowers for their formal qualities; color, shape, texture. I am interested in the flower’s place historically in painting. Flowers seem to be accepted in painting by everyone – seasoned art viewers as well as people outside the art world who have limited knowledge of and experience with paintings. This nearly universal acceptance makes flowers a great subject to engage viewers and draw them in. Trojan-horse style. I hope my flowers can push the limited expectations. I would like my flowers to move beyond the traditional notions of the pretty, the feminine, etc. (although they definitely embody those notions as well.) The names themselves can be revealing – Black Scabiosa, Red Anemone, Pink Poppy. There is a range of evocative and nuanced feelings connected to the names alone, some sinister or threatening. Flowers are erotic, somber, fragile and powerful, delicate and of course beautiful.

Most commonly I paint from the southern California landscape – which often includes flowers, either wild in or cultivated in parks or yards. I think of these paintings as ‘found’ landscapes, as I don’t intervene at all but simply paint what I see. With the Anniversary and Valentine Flower paintings, I went to the flower district – a six-block area in downtown LA with an endless variety of flowers brought in from all over the world. I discovered that selecting the flowers and making these bouquets was fun and exciting. For the first time I decided to paint from these bouquets, opposed to the ‘found’ compositions of my landscape paintings, these were highly arranged. This control over the subject allowed for arranging and rearranging and naturally led to a series.

About the Artist

Lee Piechocki earned his BFA from Ball State University and MFA from VCUarts (2005, 2015), and went on to teach at Kansas City Art Institute. He has shown at Saint Louis Gallery, Kansas City, MO; Art Helix, New York, NY; Mass Gallery, Austin, TX; Anderson Gallery, Richmond, VA; among others. He now lives in Los Angeles, CA.