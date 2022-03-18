Lecture: The Words that Made Us

to

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

When the US Constitution won popular approval in 1788, it was the culmination of thirty years of passionate argument over the nature of government. But ratification hardly ended the conversation.

For the next half century, ordinary Americans and statesmen alike continued to wrestle with weighty questions in the halls of government and in the pages of newspapers.

Should the nation’s borders be expanded?

Should America allow slavery to spread westward?

What rights should Indian nations hold?

What was the proper role of the judicial branch?

In The Words that Made Us, Akhil Reed Amar unites history and law in a vivid narrative of the biggest constitutional questions early Americans confronted, and he expertly assesses the answers they offered. His account of the document’s origins and consolidation is a guide for anyone seeking to properly understand America’s Constitution today.

The John Marshall Center’s Marshall Scholar Series is co-presented by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

VMHC Members, JMC Members, Teachers, Students, and Military receive free admission.

General Admission is $10.

NOTE: This program will be held IN PERSON at the VMHC.

Info

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning
8043401800
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lecture: The Words that Made Us - 2022-03-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lecture: The Words that Made Us - 2022-03-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lecture: The Words that Made Us - 2022-03-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lecture: The Words that Made Us - 2022-03-18 12:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular