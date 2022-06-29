Lecture:Out of the Crucible: How the US Military Transformed Combat Casualty Care in Iraq and Afghanistan

During Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, the nation’s military health system completely transformed its approach to combat casualty care, and, in doing so, achieved the highest rate of casualty survival in the history of warfare. Thousands of service members who would have died in earlier wars are alive today because of these advances. Tens of thousands more with severe injuries were able to recover substantial function and lead fulfilling lives thanks to the implementation of rapidly devised new techniques and technologies throughout the armed forces.

Join Dr. Art Kellerman, Senior Vice President for VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health System, to discuss the book he co-edited, entitled Out of the Crucible: How the US Military Transformed Combat Casualty Care in Iraq and Afghanistan, the remarkable pace of advances in combat medicine during this period, and the incredible accomplishments of the people who brought about this transformative change.

This lecture is presented by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the MCV Foundation and is made possible by a generous grant from the Virginia Sargeant Reynolds Foundation.

The content and opinions expressed in these presentations are solely those of the speaker and not necessarily of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

