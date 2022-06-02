Lecture: Lost Attractions: The Parks and Places That Built the Tidewater

For generations, many have flocked to the shores of southeastern Virginia for its beaches, resorts, and seasonal fun at its many destinations. Award-nominated nonfiction author and historian Nancy E. Sheppard will take you on a trip down “Memory Lane” to visit some of the beloved but lost attractions of Hampton Roads, including Buckroe Beach and Ocean View amusement parks. Learn more about the places that brought so much joy to many but are no more.

Nancy E. Sheppard, a writer, and historian of her native Hampton Roads, Virginia, is the author of several books, including The Airship ROMA Disaster in Hampton Roads; Hampton Roads Murder & Mayhem; and Lost Attractions of Hampton Roads.

The content and opinions expressed in these presentations are solely those of the speaker and not necessarily of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

