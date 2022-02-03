Lecture: The Life and Legacy of Emily Winfree: From Enslavement to Carnegie Hall

Join authors Jan Meck and Virginia Refo for a thoughtful talk and discussion of their new book, The Life and Legacy of Enslaved Virginian Emily Winfree.

The Life and Legacy of Enslaved Virginian Emily Winfree tells the true story of an African American woman who was the embodiment of courage, love, and determination. Given a small cottage after the Civil War by her former master and father of her children, she raised her family through the hardest of times, always keeping them together. The authors will be joined during the program by moderator Joseph Rogers, Manager of Partnerships & Community Engagement at the VMHC, and Dr. Emily Jones, great-great-granddaughter of Emily Winfree.

Dr. Jan Meck is a retired NASA scientist, and Virginia Refo is a retired foster care and adoption social worker and an experienced genealogist. Since retiring both have been docents and researchers at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Dr. Emily J. Jones is the great-great-granddaughter of Emily Winfree. She believes her ancestors have directly influenced her work. Currently, she serves as the Deputy Director of the Center on Culture, Race & Equity and Director of the New York State Education Department’s Technical Assistance Partnership for Equity (TAP Equity) at Bank Street College of Education in New York City. Dr. Jones holds a PhD in Education Policy from Rutgers University, an MS in Elementary Education from Mercy College, and a BA in Economics from Spelman College.

A book signing and a light reception will follow the talk.

Program Notes:

