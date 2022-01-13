Lecture: Confederate Citadel: Richmond and its People at War

Confederate Citadel: Richmond and its People at War offers a detailed portrait of life’s daily hardships in the rebel capital during the Civil War. Drawing on personal correspondence, private diaries, and newspapers, historian Mary A. DeCredico spotlights the human elements of Richmond’s economic rise and fall, uncovering its significance as the South’s industrial powerhouse throughout the Civil War.

Dr. Mary A. DeCredico is professor of history at the United States Naval Academy and is author of numerous publications, including Mary Boykin Chesnut: A Confederate Woman’s Life and Confederate Citadel: Richmond and Its People at War.

