Leading Defense Employers will be conducting interviews Virtually at the upcoming TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event!

Thursday, May 19th

12pm - 4pm EDT

A CI, Lifestyle or Full-Scope Polygraph is Required to Attend.

Register & View Details: https://techexpousa.com/event/poly-051922/

Enter Registration Code EC22

Speak directly to recruiters and ask questions via text or video chat.

Please invite your security-cleared friends & colleagues.

Interview with confirmed companies including:

Acclaim Technical Services

AT&T Government Solutions

Ciena Government Solutions

Clarity Innovations

IntelligenceCareers

Leidos

LMI

National Reconnaissance Office

Northrop Grumman Space Sector

Payload and Ground Systems Division

ORACLE

Tableau Software

the Josef Group and more!

Employers can reserve their recruitment booth by contacting Nancy Mathew: NMathew@TechExpoUSA.com

Hundreds of exciting opportunities are available for:

Software Engineers, Systems Administrators, Cyber Security Engineers, Intelligence Analysts, Help Desk Specialists, Cyber Security Analysts, Engineering Technicians, Logistics Analysts, Technical Writers, Project Managers, Network Engineers, Program Analysts, Technology Developers, Cryptologists, Systems Engineers, Software Developers, Electrical Engineers and more!

For details visit TechExpoUSA.com