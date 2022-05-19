Leading Defense Employers will be conducting interviews Virtually at the upcoming TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event!

Thursday, May 19th
12pm - 4pm EDT
A CI, Lifestyle or Full-Scope Polygraph is Required to Attend.
Register & View Details: https://techexpousa.com/event/poly-051922/
Enter Registration Code EC22
Speak directly to recruiters and ask questions via text or video chat.
Please invite your security-cleared friends & colleagues.
Interview with confirmed companies including:
Acclaim Technical Services
AT&T Government Solutions
Ciena Government Solutions
Clarity Innovations
IntelligenceCareers
Leidos
LMI
National Reconnaissance Office
Northrop Grumman Space Sector
Payload and Ground Systems Division
ORACLE
Tableau Software
the Josef Group and more!
Employers can reserve their recruitment booth by contacting Nancy Mathew: NMathew@TechExpoUSA.com
Hundreds of exciting opportunities are available for:
Software Engineers, Systems Administrators, Cyber Security Engineers, Intelligence Analysts, Help Desk Specialists, Cyber Security Analysts, Engineering Technicians, Logistics Analysts, Technical Writers, Project Managers, Network Engineers, Program Analysts, Technology Developers, Cryptologists, Systems Engineers, Software Developers, Electrical Engineers and more!
For details visit TechExpoUSA.com