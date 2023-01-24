Leadership Fairfax Open House

Join us for drinks and light refreshments to learn more about our leadership training programs and how we help accelerate careers. We will discuss our three signature programs - Leadership Fairfax Institute, Emerging Leaders Institute and Lifetime Leaders Program, while networking with other leaders from Northern Virginia. Hear from program grads and community leaders as they share their knowledge and what they learned from our experiential curriculum.

This presentation is ideal for curious applicants and innovative employers. From the application process to project topics to tuition and scholarships, we will help you feel better prepared to submit your application to Leadership Fairfax or nominate your employees to submit.