Laren Baum

The Lynchburg Art Club is pleased to announce the 49th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival, which will be held on September 17th (rain date: September 18th) from 10am to 4pm under the big oak trees on E.C. Glass High School’s grounds. This premier regional art event has long been the most important and highly attended fine art festival in the greater Lynchburg Region. For nearly 50 years, the Lynchburg Art Festival has served as a significant cultural touchstone for our region, bringing together a diverse range of artists, small businesses, and community members. Through the Festival, professional and student artists show and sell their work, forging meaningful connections within our community: a testament to the ways in which art can bring us closer to one another. The Festival is sponsored in part by Centra Health and City of Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism