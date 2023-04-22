The Lantz Mills Shared Signing Community

In honor of Deaf History Month, join us for a talk exploring the history of the Lantz Mills Deaf Village in Shenandoah County, Virginia, presented by deaf historian and advocate Kathleen Brockway, who is also a Lantz Mills Deaf Village descendant. Between 1740 and 1970, Lantz Mills was home to many families with a mix of hearing and deaf parents and at least one or more deaf siblings. The village became a shared signing community, the term used to describe a locality where both the hearing and deaf members use a shared visual language to communicate.

During Deaf History Month in April, the Library’s lobby will display a panel exhibition on the Lantz Mills Deaf Village. Each panel includes a QR code that links to ASL interpretation of the text featured.

This is a free event. Registration is required.